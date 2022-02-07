Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Feb 2022 at 17:32

Women hold a quarter of board seats in the largest companies in Slovakia

However, the presence of more women does not mean that they get to top positions.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

The proportion of women on the boards of the largest companies in Slovakia is 25 percent, which is more than anywhere else in the world. A global average of just 19.7 percent of board seats are held by women, a 2.8 percent increase compared to data published in 2019.

This information stems from the report Women in the Boardroom: A global perspective published by Deloitte Global.

A higher representation of women does not mean that they hold top management posts. There are 6.7 percent of board chairwomen and 5 percent of female CEOs/general directors.

Highest representation in Europe

According to continent, the highest representation of women in management is in Europe (30.7 percent). However, Africa reports the highest rate of female CFOs (22.7 percent), followed by Asia (19.8 percent), and Europe (15.8 percent).

“A higher representation of women in management is very beneficial because thanks to diversity, we can advance as society,” said Country Managing Partner at Deloitte in Slovakia, Ivana Lorencovičová.

“Nevertheless, it should be heeded not only that both genders are equally represented in management, but also that the selection of board members takes into consideration a diversity of opinions, experience, etc.," she added.

We found out who the largest in business are in Slovakia 


