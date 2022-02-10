Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Feb 2022 at 11:15

Fico ready to cooperate with the far right

The Smer chair commented on potential partners after the next general election on conspiracy Internet TV channel.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Robert FicoRobert Fico (Source: TASR)

I have no problem communicating with the group around Milan Uhrík, but they need to pass the 5-percent threshold.

This is how former three-time prime minister and chair of the opposition Smer party, Robert Fico, commented on the possibility of joining forces with the Republika movement, founded by the defectors of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) and led by Marian Kotleba.

Fico was a guest on the conspiracy internet TV channel ZVTV, run by the conspiracy magazine Zem a Vek (Earth and Age). Its editor-in-chief, Tibor Eliot Rostas, was recently convicted by the Supreme Court for defaming race and nation, the Aktuality.sk website reported.

Reversal of fortune: Robert Fico is on course to lead the most popular party again Read more 

Cooperation with Republika

Fico said that he can imagine a post-election cooperation with both Republika and the non-parliamentary Slovak National Party (SNS), led by Andrej Danko. SNS was part of the previous ruling coalition, but failed to make it to parliament in the 2020 general election.

The two party leaders recently appeared on a common stage, for example during the protest held in front of the Presidential Palace, and describe each other as reliable partners, Aktuality.sk reported.

