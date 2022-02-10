Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Feb 2022 at 17:10  I Premium content

Town leaders call for referendum on more electoral wards in Slovakia

Experts warn changes could create populism problems

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

The Association of Towns and Villages in Slovakia (ZMOS) has launched a petition calling for a referendum. They would like to see more electoral wards in Slovakia at the next general election, due to be held in 2024.

The association says that they want citizens who vote in parliamentary elections to be able to elect MPs from regions, who they know and would be able to deal with the problems affecting that specific part of the country.

ZMOS said Slovakia needs more significant interconnection between regions. The Interior Ministry responded by saying it is prepared for expert discussions on the matter but pointed out that attempts to change Slovakia’s electoral wards in the past were not successful. Experts have cited the example of Hungary as a warning that having several electoral wards could cause problems.

More than one electoral ward

