News digest: Wild pigs roam the capital, boroughs call for action

An overview of ski resorts in Slovakia, the internet came to Czechoslovakia 30 year ago, and the Slovak National Gallery is acknowledged for its pro-children attitude.

Good afternoon. The weekend is coming and we have prepared a quick summary of the main news of the day in our Friday, February 11, 2022 edition of Today in Slovakia. We wish you a pleasant read.

For weekend tips and reads, check out our Spectacular Slovakia weekly roundup. This week, Peter Dlhopolec writes, with Valentine's Day just around the corner, about music and nature lovers, but also body-shaming and a village in trouble.

Wild boars entertain internet, bother Bratislava's boroughs

Coming to a street near you... (Source: Archive Sme )

While recent videos of wild boars wandering the streets of Bratislava have gone viral, the borough of Karlova Ves, supported by others districts, is not amused – and has turned to the state to solve the situation.

“Given the emergency situation, Karlova Ves has prepared an official request for an urgent solution, which it is sending to the environment minister and the agriculture minister,” said Branislav Heldes, spokesperson of Karlova Ves, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “It is essential that state institutions finally begin to pay proper attention to this phenomenon.”



Karlova Ves borders the forests of the Small Carpathians on its western side, so wild boars are quite often seen wandering its streets. But earlier this week a wild boar was filmed running past the new building of the Slovak National Theatre, right in the centre of the city.

Anniversary of the week

What in 1992 was completely new is now part of everyone's lives. (Source: Sme)

Thirty years ago, on February 13, 1992, the internet was officially launched in what was then Czechoslovakia. The Czech Technical University in Prague was the first place to be connected.

More coronavirus and vaccination news

20,051 people were newly diagnosed as Covid positive out of 34,691 PCR tests performed on Thursday. The number of people in hospitals is 2,053, while 24 more deaths were reported on Thusday. The vaccination rate stands at 51.43 percent, and 2,844,184 people have received a first dose of the vaccine. More stats on Covid-19 in Slovakia here.

people were as positive out of 34,691 PCR tests performed on Thursday. The number of people in hospitals is 2,053, while 24 more deaths were reported on Thusday. The vaccination rate stands at 51.43 percent, and 2,844,184 people have received a first dose of the vaccine. More stats on Covid-19 in Slovakia here. The Trnava Self-Governing Region (TTSK), in cooperation with the Health Ministry, expanded its testing capacity for Covid-19 on Thursday, February 10. Free LAMP testing is now available in the car park behind the TTSK office at Starohájská 10 in Trnava . It is intended for applicants who pre-register through the portal www.korona.gov.sk.

is now available in the car park behind the TTSK office at Starohájská 10 in . It is intended for applicants who pre-register through the portal www.korona.gov.sk. The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) has updated its ordinance setting out Covid-related rules, based on changes adopted by the cabinet on Thursday, February 10. The changes become valid as of Tuesday, February 15. Based on the updated ordinance, non-essential shops can once again operate under the “basic” regime. This means they can open to everyone without any need to present proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative Covid-19 test. Also, all shops can be open after 22:00. The rules for services like restaurants, pubs, fitness and wellness centres are unchanged for now.

Photo of the day

Slovakia's hockey team lost its second game at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Sweden won the match 1:4. (Source: TASR)

Feature story

Which ski resort in Slovakia offers the best value for money, and where can you find the longest slope in the country?

The authors of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guides have prepared an overview of the largest ski centres in Slovakia. All 14 ski centres mentioned have a transport capacity exceeding 6,000 skiers per hour or ski runs exceeding 8 kilometres in total. Most of the ski resorts are in the Tatras region, which is covered in our special travel guide.

Everything you need to know about skiing in Slovakia Read more

In other news

Who let the dogs out? The dog park on Dražická Street in Bratislava's Dúbravka borough. (Source: Courtesy of Dúbravka)

The Bratislava borough of Dúbravka is extending its dog park on Dražická Street. It will be open in the spring. Apart from the dedicated park, dog owners can use the nearby dog training area. Dúbravka has 1,875 registered dogs.

is its on Dražická Street. It will be open in the spring. Apart from the dedicated park, dog owners can use the nearby dog training area. Dúbravka has 1,875 registered dogs. The Slovak National Gallery (SNG) has received an international certificate, Home of 21st Century Education , in recognition of its educational activities for children as well as adults. The International Association of Children in Museums Hands On! granted it for two years.

(SNG) has received an , in recognition of its educational activities for children as well as adults. The International Association of Children in Museums Hands On! granted it for two years. The extension of the validity of the technical check (known as an STK in Slovak) and emissions checks on motor vehicles by three months is still effective. It will continue for as long as the pandemic crisis situation persists, the Transport Ministry said.

of the of the technical check (known as an in Slovak) and emissions checks on motor vehicles by three months is still effective. It will continue for as long as the pandemic crisis situation persists, the Transport Ministry said. The city police in Bratislava’s Old Town has issued an alert about false "warnings" and fines . It emphasises that neither metropolitan police officers, nor assistants of the PAAS city-wide parking policy, nor the private parking company BPS Park (which regulates parking in the Old Town), issue "warnings" about incorrect parking and that they do not place fines behinds vehicles' wiper blades.

has issued an alert about . It emphasises that neither metropolitan police officers, nor assistants of the PAAS city-wide parking policy, nor the private parking company BPS Park (which regulates parking in the Old Town), issue "warnings" about incorrect parking and that they do not place fines behinds vehicles' wiper blades. The dominant electricity producer Slovenské Elektrárne (SE) will defend itself against a new special tax on excess profits from trading electricity generated by nuclear installations, SE CEO Branislav Strýček announced. He has warned that if parliament passes the tax in question, SE would definitely stop work on the completion of the fourth unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant, and that the current commissioning of the third Mochovce unit would also be endangered. He added that SE could go bankrupt as early as March if the new tax is imposed. The cabinet approved a draft bill on a tax on excess profit on Wednesday, February 9, without prior discussion with SE. Under the legislation, the nuclear power producer will pay a monthly 50-percent tax on excess profit from trading electricity generated at nuclear installations, from March 2022.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.