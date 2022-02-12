Slovakia withdrawing families of diplomats from Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Ministry decided based on information from intelligence services.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Families of Slovak diplomats are to leave Ukraine.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Ministry decided to move them back to Slovakia in response to the tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Sme daily reported on February 12.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

"The decision follows today's negotiations between the representations of EU member states in Kyiv," Juraj Tomaga, spokesperson of the ministry, told Sme.

Related article

Related article War in Ukraine would change Slovakia, too Read more

The ministry made the decision after having evaluated "all the available intelligence", Tomaga said.

The ministry recommends against travelling to Ukraine for any purpose.

Slovakia's latest steps come amid similar decisions taken by other EU countries.