Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Feb 2022 at 16:59

Slovakia withdrawing families of diplomats from Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Ministry decided based on information from intelligence services.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan KorčokForeign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (Source: TASR)

Families of Slovak diplomats are to leave Ukraine.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Ministry decided to move them back to Slovakia in response to the tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Sme daily reported on February 12.

"The decision follows today's negotiations between the representations of EU member states in Kyiv," Juraj Tomaga, spokesperson of the ministry, told Sme.

The ministry made the decision after having evaluated "all the available intelligence", Tomaga said.

The ministry recommends against travelling to Ukraine for any purpose.

Slovakia's latest steps come amid similar decisions taken by other EU countries.

Ukraine

