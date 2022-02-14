"Traitor of the country" lives here. Opposition goads masses against coalition MPs

Some MPs have police protection.

Robert Fico (in the middle) and Ľuboš Blaha (on the right) in front of the parliament. (Source: TASR)

OĽaNO MP Peter Vons found on the gate of his family house several messages reading: “A traitor of the country lives here.” His family relatives are scared.

“A traitor of the Slovak nation, Sebastián Kozarec, lives in our village. Here in the block of flats, if someone wants to thank him,” reads the leaflet in the village of Dechtice near the house of the 24-year-old OĽaNO MP.

“It is a horrible vulturism,” said Milan Potocký, another OĽaNO MP, on the phone. “I am travelling home right now to see whether everything is OK. I live with my 70-year-old parents-in-law, who are older than 70. I have small children.” Potocký received an e-mail to “take into consideration that he has a family.”

Opposition Smer, People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), Republika and their supporters have launched a massive campaign against 79 MPs who voted for the Defence Cooperation Agreement in parliament on February 9.