Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Feb 2022 at 11:29

Environment minister considered most trustworthy member of cabinet

The former PM and finance minister are considered the least trustworthy.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO)Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) (Source: SITA)

According to a recent Focus agency poll, one-third of respondents trust PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO). As a result, he is considered the second most trustworthy minister after Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO).

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The least trustworthy minister is the chair of OĽaNO and Finance Minister Igor Matovič. The poll was carried out for the Na Telo programme of the private Television Markíza between January 19 and 26, 2022 on 1,017 respondents.

Heger improves, Lengvarský falls

While Minister Budaj has improved his position by two percentage points since October and Heger by three percentage points, third in the ranking, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský, dropped by three percentage points.

The first three places are followed by two ministers of SaS, Economy Minister Richard Sulík and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling.

Less than 30 percent of respondents trust Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina), Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee), Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina), Interior Minister Roman Mikulec and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (both OĽaNO), Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (SaS) and Investment Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí).

Less than 20 percent trust Culture Minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO) and Deputy PM for Legislation and Strategic Planning Štefan Holý (Sme Rodina), Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan (OĽaNO nominee) and Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO).

From our archive Poll: Economy minister’s trustworthiness drops significantly Read more 

Top stories

Ján Mazúr

Partyslava is obsolete, Bratislava needs a fresh touristic model

New strategy document to lay out path for “appropriate and attractive growth”.


2 h
Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok

Slovakia withdrawing families of diplomats from Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Ministry decided based on information from intelligence services.


12. feb
Illustrative stock photo

Slovak universities are attracting more foreign students

Universities are promoting themselves abroad, but there is still work to be done.


11. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad