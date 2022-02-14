Environment minister considered most trustworthy member of cabinet

The former PM and finance minister are considered the least trustworthy.

According to a recent Focus agency poll, one-third of respondents trust PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO). As a result, he is considered the second most trustworthy minister after Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO).

The least trustworthy minister is the chair of OĽaNO and Finance Minister Igor Matovič. The poll was carried out for the Na Telo programme of the private Television Markíza between January 19 and 26, 2022 on 1,017 respondents.

Heger improves, Lengvarský falls

While Minister Budaj has improved his position by two percentage points since October and Heger by three percentage points, third in the ranking, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský, dropped by three percentage points.

The first three places are followed by two ministers of SaS, Economy Minister Richard Sulík and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling.

Less than 30 percent of respondents trust Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina), Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee), Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina), Interior Minister Roman Mikulec and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (both OĽaNO), Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (SaS) and Investment Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí).

Less than 20 percent trust Culture Minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO) and Deputy PM for Legislation and Strategic Planning Štefan Holý (Sme Rodina), Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan (OĽaNO nominee) and Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO).

