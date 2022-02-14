Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Feb 2022 at 17:35  I Premium content

New tax to solve problems with high energy prices. The power generator warns of consequences

Slovenské Elektrárne warns that the tax might send them to bankruptcy, and employers call for negotiations.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The nuclear power plant near MochovceThe nuclear power plant near Mochovce (Source: SME)

The government is planning a brand new tax that should be imposed on an excessive profit from the sale of electricity generated by a nuclear source.

The tax rate is expected to be as high as 50 percent, and will be applied on a single company. The proposal was already approved by the cabinet at its February 9 session, and will now be discussed in the parliament. The coalition would like to adopt it in a fast-track proceeding.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Even though the government has not confirmed it, the Index economic magazine suggested that the income from the new tax may serve as one source of state aid for schools, hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging energy prices. The state will allocate €50 million to help them this year, and it is expected that the aid might amount to hundreds of millions of euros in the coming years.

Not everybody is happy with the proposal. Slovenské Elektrárne (SE), the main energy generator in Slovakia, which is the only one in the country operating nuclear facilities, has even warned of bankruptcy if the tax is adopted. Not even the representatives of employers support the tax, claiming that these steps might destabilise the energy sector and shake the trust of investors.

What is the tax about?

The tax should amount to 50 percent, and should be paid from excess profit, i.e. the sum defined as the difference between the average electricity prices on stock exchange and the costs of the taxed company on the electricity production.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Some MPs need protection after voting for the US defence deal

New Covid rules to come into force. Boosters for teenagers launched. Date for new Kuciak murder trial set.


4 h
Robert Fico addressed the crowd protesting against DCA, standing against a backdrop of far-right ĽSNS flag.

Defence deal done, but opposition is not

Amid shocking scenes in parliament, bitter victory for US defence deal.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Shops open for everyone, recovered fall under OP+ regime

There will be several changes to the valid anti-pandemic measures as of February 15.


11 h
The "temporary" extension of the main railway station in Bratislava from 1989.

A turning point in the refurbishment of the dilapidated main station in Bratislava

The city, the railway operator and the state have joined forces to revamp the train station.


6 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad