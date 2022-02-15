Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Feb 2022 at 18:02

News digest: Protest of hauliers to block border crossings

Hygienists adjusted several anti-pandemic rules because of the situation in Ukraine. Debt generated by people in Slovakia has continued rising despite the pandemic.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Tuesday, February 15 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Prepare for blocked border crossings

Illustrative stock photo Illustrative stock photo (Source: SITA)

Slovak hauliers went on strike after they blocked one lane of Rožňavská Street in Bratislava on Monday.

They are ready to block border crossings. The first blockade should start on February 15 in the evening hours at the Kúty border crossing.

News website tvnoviny.sk reported that the hauliers are ready to block more border crossings in the upcoming days.

Hauliers want to bring attention to the problems their sector faces. Among their demands is the adjustments of fuel prices, similarly to Poland and Hungary, a further decrease of the road toll, a refund of the consumption tax from fuels but also a lower price of toll payment.

Slovak economy grew 1.4 percent of GDP in 4Q 2021

Illustrative stock photo Illustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

The gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices grew by 1.4 percent y-o-y in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted for seasonal effects, GDP increased by 1.1 percent y-o-y, and 0.3 percent q-o-q, according to the Statistics Office.

The value of GDP at current prices in the fourth quarter stood at 25.6 billion euros, up 5.2 percent y-o-y, as follows from the Statistics Office's flash estimate of the GDP for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Slovak economy recorded y-o-y growth,
driven mainly by domestic demand. GDP values reached almost the level seen in the pre-crisis period of 2019 also in the fourth quarter of 2021, similarly to the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the country's GDP fell by
1.8 percent in annual terms.

Coronavirus and vaccination news

Omicron brought a surge in new positive cases. Omicron brought a surge in new positive cases. (Source: TASR)

Photo of the day

Slovakia beats Germany in a men's qualification round hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday in Beijing. Slovakia moves on to meet the USA in tomorrow’s quarter-final.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
(Source: TASR/AP)

Podcast for today

Svidník is better known as a place of harsh WWII battles, but this eastern Slovak town is also home to the oldest ethnic museum in Slovakia.

The Ukrainian minority fought for its own museum from the 19th century until it opened in 1956. Today, the Museum of Ukrainian Culture has three branches scattered around the town: a museum, a gallery, and an open-air museum.

First rector of Petersburg university came from Slovakia Read more 

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

In other news

  • The prosecutor filed charges in the Mýtnik (Toll Collector) case for six defendants in five offenses. The indictment concerns economic and corrupt crime. Jozef Brhel, for example, is accused in the case, and the key witnesses are Michal Suchoba and František Imrecze.
  • A commemorative event will be held in Bratislava at Palugyay Palace on Wednesday at 16:00 in honour of the late former minister of foreign affairs Eduard Kukan, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informed.
  • Debt generated by people in Slovakia has continued rising despite the pandemic. The total debt of Slovak households currently represents 47 percent of what the country’s economy produces in one year, or 77 percent of households’ annual disposable income, according to the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank.
  • President Zuzana Čaputová, PM Eduard Heger and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár discussed a situation about conflict in Ukraine and its consequences to Slovakia in Presidential Palace on Tuesday. Any more detailed information and conclusions of the meeting are not known.
  • Slovak national carrier ZSSK will not dispatch most of the commercial IC trains according to schedule as of February 27. The company justified the decision with the lasting anti-pandemic measures and thus a lower number of travellers. More specifically, five IC trains with the numbers 520, 522, 523, 524 and 525 between Bratislava and Košice will not be dispatched and IC train 521 will be not dispatched as of February 26. IC trains 44 and 45 between Košice and Vienna are operating and will continue to operate.
  • Slovak diplomat Radomír Boháč died on Tuesday after a serious illness, announced Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) at the 20th Annual Conference on Foreign and European Policy of the Slovak Republic. The ambassador served as the head of the Permanent Mission of the Slovak Republic to the UN based in Vienna.

Do not miss on Spectator.sk today

Heger points to attacks of misinformation led by opposition Read more  The world belongs to all of us, Košice Roma children sing Read more 

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

PM Eduard Heger

Heger points to attacks of misinformation led by opposition

They want us to return to the 1990s when Slovakia was a black hole for the West, the PM said.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Shops open for everyone, recovered fall under OP+ regime

There will be several changes to the valid anti-pandemic measures as of February 15.


14. feb

The trust of Slovaks in EU membership the lowest in the club

Yet the majority of Slovaks keep saying EU membership is beneficial for the country, according to a recent Eurobarometer survey.


14. feb
Robert Fico addressed the crowd protesting against DCA, standing against a backdrop of far-right ĽSNS flag.

Defence deal done, but opposition is not

Amid shocking scenes in parliament, bitter victory for US defence deal.


14. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad