Hygienists change some rules on borders and quarantine because of situation in Ukraine

Hotels and accommodation facilities can open for vaccinated, recovered and tested guests.

There will be several changes in anti-pandemic rules that apply for incomers in Slovakia and which are linked to crossing the border and following a quarantine. The changes are valid as of February 16.

The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) announced that the change in ordinances is a reaction to the situation in Ukraine. Changes were discussed with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Border and Foreign Police Office of the Presidium of the Police Force and a consortium of experts.

The changes are the following:

Borders

Obligatory quarantine after entering Slovak territory will not apply to people who are arriving to Slovakia from a neighbouring state in which they are immediately before arrival, exposed to threat during domestic or international armed conflict. These people are not required to register in the eHranica system.

Obligatory quarantine and registration in the eHranica system will also not apply to people who will enter Slovak territory from the territory of a neighbouring state, because of fear of a domestic or international armed conflict and they are further transiting to a country, where they have residence or of which they are citizens. These people, however, have to leave Slovakia by 72 hours from arrival.

Quarantine

People who enter Slovak territory from the territory of a neighbouring state in which they were threatened immediately before arrival during a national or international armed conflict will be entitled to leave the place of isolation or quarantine for the time necessary, to leave the territory of Slovakia (this means for example that if such a person within the OTP regime in the hotel will have a positive test result, he/she may leave the territory of Slovakia within five days of isolation).

Persons operating in the agricultural, food and food trade sectors will be included in the special regime (this point relates to staff shortages in the workplace due to the Omicron variant).

Accommodation facilities

Accommodation facilities offering touristic and other short-term accommodation will be able to work under the OTP regime (vaccinated, recovered and tested).

