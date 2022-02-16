First measures might be lifted in late February

Only the Basic entry regime is expected to stay in place.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia will probably start lifting anti-pandemic measures already in late February.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

"Covid remains present in our lives, but based on the current situation and knowledge, it will no longer dictate the rules for our lives," PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) said before the February 16 cabinet session, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Originally, the representatives of government expected the stricter measures to stay in place until late March.

Measures to be lifted in two phases

The proposal to start lifting the measures from February 28 is based on the recommendations of the group of experts that serves as an advisory body to the Health Ministry.

This means that from February 28, the OTP (vaccinated-tested-recovered), OP (vaccinated-recovered) and OP+ regimes will be dropped, and all shops and services will operate in the Basic regime, allowing everybody to enter.

At the same time, home isolation that follows contact with a positive pupil in a classroom is expected to be cancelled.

Hygienists change some rules on borders and quarantine because of situation in Ukraine Read more

The government reportedly plans to increase the capacities for low-risk and medium-risk mass events, and there should also be some changes to high-risk mass events, like wedding parties, funeral feasts and parties.

It is also expected that opening hours will be prolonged, Sme reported.

The second phase of relaxing the measures should start on March 28, when capacity restrictions are expected to be dropped, and there should no longer be a limitation on opening hours. It is also expected the rules for wearing masks and FFP2 respirators will change, Sme wrote.

More details are to be presented after the cabinet session.

Shops open for everyone, recovered fall under OP+ regime Read more

More on coronavirus development in Slovakia