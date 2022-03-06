Nitra's best places to take a nice photo

A new Slovak-English app takes visitors to seven hills.

A view of Nitra from one of the seven hills that the city is built on. (Source: Tourist Information Centre Nitra)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Visitors to Nitra can learn more about and explore the city’s panorama using a mobile app.

Launched recently, the new app takes visitors to seven hills comprising a panorama. The app is called “7 pahorkov” (7 Hills) and is available in English and Slovak.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

“The app contains not only practical information on accessibility and transport to the hills, but also the long-lived legends associated with them,” Nitra’s tourist information centre said.

The seven hills are Na Vŕšku, Zobor Hill, Calvary, Castle Hill, Martin’s Hill, Gallows Hill/Borina, and Dražovce Hill.

Brochure available for download

The mobile app includes several highlights about each place, and visitors can thus learn that Drážovce Hill, with a Romanesque church, is the “most photogenic place” in Nitra. Zobor Hill offers a “beautiful view” of the entire city, and people enjoy “magical sunsets” or flying kites at Calvary.

The city also published a brochure and a map of seven hills on its website. It includes a short quiz as well.

“Which of the hills do plenty of black pines grow on?” one of the questions reads.

A map of trails running in between Nitra's seven hills is available for download. (Source: Tourist Information Centre Nitra)

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides