Prešov Region not giving up virtual tours

The Main Street in Prešov. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec for The Slovak Spectator)

The pandemic situation appears to be improving, but four cultural institutions in the Prešov Region keep creating new virtual tours and making them available to their visitors.

Stará Ľubovňa Castle, Tatra Gallery in Poprad, Dávid Gutgesel Library in Bardejov and the Podduklianske Educational Centre in Svidník all created new tours, and other institutions falling under the Prešov Region should join later. There are 27 of these cultural institutions.

The regional government supported their virtual-tour projects with €6,700, the TASR newswire wrote.

Hundreds of virtual tours

The previous virtual tours often focused on temporary displays and were not very interactive. With the new tours, visitors can “enter” places that they may not have seen yet.

“The tours will, moreover, offer a memory game, colouring book, quiz, chess, and the opportunity to browse through books and old photographs,” said Emília Antolíková, head of the Prešov Region’s cultural department.

The Dávid Gutgesel Library, for instance, created a 3D view of the library as seen from an aquarium, as well as 3D images of a Franciscan monastery. The educational centre prepared a virtual NASA SolarSystem educational trail.

The institutions are gradually publishing links to the tours on their websites. Visitors can access 529 other virtual tours across the Prešov Region, and many more in other Slovak regions, on the VirtualTravel.sk website as well.