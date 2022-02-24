Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Feb 2022 at 11:53

Piešťany tells the story of Ľudovít Winter on special walking tours

Winter was an entrepreneur who revived Piešťany and its spa facilities.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Eva swimming pool is the last stop on the artistic "Piešťany by Winter" walking tour.The Eva swimming pool is the last stop on the artistic "Piešťany by Winter" walking tour. (Source: Marek Eštočin)

The temporary artistic walking tours that take visitors to Piešťany to the time when Ľudovít Winter was trying to make the town a well-known spa place are back.

Postponed due to the pandemic, the “Piešťany by Winter” tours take place twice a day on Saturdays in February until March 5.

With headphones on, during the walking tour, participants live through the story of local businessperson Winter, and as they walk through the town, the time in which he lived comes to life before their eyes.

Winter was born in 1870 and died in 1968 in Piešťany as a poor pensioner because his spa complex had been nationalised.

Actors on the street

“It is much more than just a walking tour,” said Zuzana Hekel, head of the Ján Palárik Theatre in Trnava.

The theatre co-created the tour along with other theatre groups Divadlo na TrakOch and THE.ART.RE, Imrich Winter Museum of Balneology, and regional tourism organisations.

Piešťany by Winter (walking tour)

Ticket: €14 or €12 (children, pensioners, the disabled). Click here to make a reservation.

Date: March 12, 19 and 26

Time: 10:00 and 14:00

Covid regime: the vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid

A refundable €20 deposit on the headphones is required to be paid on the spot.

The walking tour features all the important information about the history of the town’s spa culture, but enriched with a strong human story and emotions.

“Combined with live scenes played by actors on the streets, the tour becomes a unique experience,” Hekel added.

Finish at a pool

The tour starts at the Ľudovít Winter Statue by Colonnade Bridge, continues to the stops of Kursalon and Thermia Palace, among others, and ends at the local legendary open-air swimming pool Eva.

“Our goal is to offer an opportunity to both locals and visitors to experience this town like never before,” the theatre’s head concluded.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

