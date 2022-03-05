Two eagles named Zoom and Nixon have become video makers

Birds of prey making videos as they fly is not that unusual in the world, but it is rare to see them filming in Slovakia.
The Maximilián Hell Primary School in Štiavnické Bane, near Banská Štiavnica, decided to make videos using the birds. The school is the only educational facility in Slovakia that teaches falconry.
A steppe eagle named Zoom and a bald eagle named Nixon make the videos with a small camera, the Pravda daily wrote.
Lakes created as a result of mining, Banská Štiavnica, and the Veľká Fatra mountain range have already been filmed by these birds of prey.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.