One giant bench is not enough. Another pops up in the north

A giant wooden bench on a hill above the village of Kláštor pod Znievom has been the largest bench in Slovakia, but it is no longer the case. The Kysuce region boasts an even larger bench.
The bench is five metres long and three metres high, and the motto “The right love lasts forever” is engraved on it.
The bench is currently placed in the village of Skalité, next to the Polish border.
Kysuce hilltops
“Our plan is to move up the bench to the Trojak [Kykula – 845 m] hilltop above our village,” the Skalité mayor Jozef Cech told the My Kysuce website.
From the grassy hilltop, located about four kilometres from the village, hikers can enjoy splendid views of several peaks such as Veľká Rača, Veľký Vreteň and Rochovica.
Thematic walks
The bench should later become part of a path of love and friendship, which Skalité plans to build. The trail will lead through places with nice views and panoramas.
“We want to highlight the power of nature, mutual understanding and love,” the mayor added.
Different elements, ranging from a heart to a ladder, will be installed at these places.
Similar trails, focusing on fairytales and outlaws, could spring up in other parts of the Kysuce region, according to a regional tourism organisation.
