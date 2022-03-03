Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Mar 2022 at 11:10

How a Slovak artist created a large portrait of Steve Jobs

Entrepreneur Milan Kovalančík from Lučenec came up with the idea.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The portrait of Steve Jobs by Slovak artist Jozef Stančík.The portrait of Steve Jobs by Slovak artist Jozef Stančík. (Source: Mobilonline)

Milan Kovalančík from Lučenec, the owner of Mobilonline who has been selling and buying mobile phones for over 20 years, has long been thinking about how broken mobile phones could be used for other than recycling.

After he came across the works of the young artist Jozef Stančík on the Internet, he immediately got an idea.

“We met at our Mobilonline headquarters, put our heads together, and the artist created a beautiful picture,” Kovalančík told the My Novohrad website.

The artist, who portrays well-known personalities, used 600 non-functional phones to create a two-metre-high portrait of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

It weighs 50 kilograms.

Jigsaw puzzle

Stančík worked on the picture for a week. It was new experience for him as he had never used phones to create an artwork.

When working on Jobs, he had to first select suitable phones out of a thousand available to him. Subsequently, he removed the batteries and arranged them to work well together. Only then did he grab his paints and brushes.

“It was a jigsaw puzzle for adults,” he said.

Kovalančík and Stančík now intend to create more artwork like Jobs. According to the website, the artist has already been made an offer to create an environmental nature display in Dubai.

