How to turn Slovakia into a modern country? Twelve personalities offer advice

The state should not interfere with business too much and instead focus on other areas.

Where is Slovakia failing and what should its vision for the 21st century be?

Twelve personalities of different spheres from business to education answered the questions of the Index business magazine, including this one, in a series of interviews within the Modern Country - How to Improve Slovakia series that took place in partnership with the FinStat company throughout 2021.

Their answers offer a clear vision and recommendations on what current and future governments should be focusing on. Index divided them into six categories - business environment, education, science and research, health care, Roma, and brain drain.

1. As little state in the business environment as possible