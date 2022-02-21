Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Feb 2022 at 16:57

How to turn Slovakia into a modern country? Twelve personalities offer advice

The state should not interfere with business too much and instead focus on other areas.

author
Jozef Tvardzík
External contributor
Vladimír Baláž (top left), Ivan Mikloš (bottom left) and Pavol Čekan (right). Vladimír Baláž (top left), Ivan Mikloš (bottom left) and Pavol Čekan (right). (Source: Index)

Where is Slovakia failing and what should its vision for the 21st century be?

Twelve personalities of different spheres from business to education answered the questions of the Index business magazine, including this one, in a series of interviews within the Modern Country - How to Improve Slovakia series that took place in partnership with the FinStat company throughout 2021.

Their answers offer a clear vision and recommendations on what current and future governments should be focusing on. Index divided them into six categories - business environment, education, science and research, health care, Roma, and brain drain.

1. As little state in the business environment as possible

