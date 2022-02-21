The spectre of violence returns

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Four years after the murders, Kočner’s retrial will start soon. MPs reject new court map, and with it the chance of vast sums in Recovery Plan funds. Much-awaited changes to the Citizenship Act have passed. Restrictions are easing just as Omicron is peaking. Historic success for the Slovak ice hockey team.
Four years since journalist’s murder
On this day four years ago an act of violence occurred in the village of Veľká Mača that changed the course of Slovakia’s history.