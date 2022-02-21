Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Feb 2022 at 14:15  I Premium content

The spectre of violence returns

The assassination of a journalist gave Slovakia an opportunity to take stock. It has been squandered.

Related: Cases overview I Interview with Bárdy I Opinion Balogová I Opinion Terenzani

Michaela Terenzani
Parents of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová during the unveiling of the memorial at the SNP Square in Bratislava on the fourth anniversary of the murder. Parents of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová during the unveiling of the memorial at the SNP Square in Bratislava on the fourth anniversary of the murder. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Four years after the murders, Kočner’s retrial will start soon. MPs reject new court map, and with it the chance of vast sums in Recovery Plan funds. Much-awaited changes to the Citizenship Act have passed. Restrictions are easing just as Omicron is peaking. Historic success for the Slovak ice hockey team.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Four years since journalist’s murder

On this day four years ago an act of violence occurred in the village of Veľká Mača that changed the course of Slovakia’s history.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Related topics: Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka, Ján Kuciak

Top stories

Marian Kocner and Alena Zsuzsova in court.

Many findings but few convictions: Kuciak-related investigations are progressing slowly

The retrial of Kočner, charged with ordering journalist’s killing, begins on February 28.


7 h
Martina Kušnárová and Ján Kuciak, the couple murdered in February 2018 in connection to Kuciak's journalistic work.

Four years after Kuciak's murder, hostility towards journalists is back

The corruption that Kuciak wrote about is the real high treason.


17 h
Peter Bárdy

Ruling coalition put out the fire in people, says Kuciak's editor-in-chief

2018 was a ground-breaking year for Slovakia, but politicians who received people's trust to make a change did not use it well.


18. feb
Ján Benčík

Group of people banging on MP’s door because of his vote on defence agreement

After they left, Benčík found leaflets in the corridor, calling him traitor of the nation.


3 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad