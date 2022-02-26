Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Feb 2022 at 9:05  I Premium content

WWII bunkers in Fiľakovo a total hidden gem. Their future is dire

Local enthusiasts are trying to promote war-time shelters, but that is all they can do.

author
Radovan Vojenčák
External contributor
Two men stand in a corridor under Vereška Hill in Fiľakovo, central Slovakia. Two men stand in a corridor under Vereška Hill in Fiľakovo, central Slovakia. (Source: Radovan Vojenčák)

A group of enthusiasts from Fiľakovo, a town in central Slovakia near the Slovak-Hungarian border, are finding fascination in places that served as a shelter to protect people from the horrors of war and the weather.

Tunnels and mines equally captivate them. They call themselves the Bunker Team, and they eagerly show these places to others. In the near future, they are planning a mining tour in the village of Čakanovce and a walking tour that will reveal something of military production in the village of Bulhary.

