Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Feb 2022 at 11:33  I Premium content

Problems with EU funds: regional governors complain about the ministry in Brussels

Governors say that they are expected to receive less money from the funds and point to unclear powers.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Investments Minister Veronika RemišováInvestments Minister Veronika Remišová (Source: SITA)

The governors of three self-governing regions – Banská Bystrica, Košice and Prešov – travelled to Brussels in early February to complain about the work of Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), whose department is responsible for regional development.

They were particularly critical of the plan concerning the use of the money allocated from the programming period for the years 2021-2027. Even though they belong to the least developed regions in the country, the volume of money they should receive is relatively low, as the Index economic magazine reported.

Moreover, they will have nearly no control over the money, even though the Investments Ministry had promised they would. They also dislike the way the ministry approaches projects for Roma communities.

Less money for regions

Back in December, the Investments Ministry sent an unofficial version of the Partner Agreement and Operational Programme to Brussels. If the European Commission does not approve the document, the country will be unable to use €13 billion from the 2021-2027 programming period.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Top stories

Vladimir Putin

Slovak diplomacy condemns Kremlin's steps as unacceptable

Slovakia's foreign minister and prime minister back Ukraine.


8 h
Ivan Korčok

Trivialising aggression towards Ukraine undermines Slovakia’s sovereignty, foreign minister says

Russia has violated international laws and its own pledges with its recent steps.


4 h
Vladimír Šucha

Money is poor glue, we need shared values to hold us together (interview)

Slovakia is not ready for the challenges of the 21st century, but nobody really is, says the new head of the European Commission’s office in Bratislava.


10 h
Comenius University in Bratislava

Unlike schools, MPs seem to have no problem with the university reform

Comenius University suspended teaching on Monday, and plans to hold an earlier election of its rector.


23 h

