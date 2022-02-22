Slovak post office change prices as of March, international consignments also impacted

Slovenská Pošta tries to motivate people to submit consignments electronically.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

National postal service operator Slovenská Pošta will adjust the price list of the products and services. The prices of some will increase and it will also support electronic registration of packages, said spokesperson for Slovenská Pošta, Iveta Dorčáková.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

When adjusting the prices for inner-state consignments, Slovenská Pošta significantly supported the electronic registration of packages, which is €0.50 cheaper than in the case of “paper” registration.

“The electronic registration of consignments significantly speeds up the handling of clients at the post office and it also eases the processing of consignments,” Dorčáková said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Most used services

When sending a letter lighter than 50 grams by second class, the most used service chosen by regular clients, the price has increased by €0.10, while the prices of postcards remain the same.

The second most numerous letter service is the standard recorded delivery of letters, where the price for the client does not change if he/she uses electronic registration instead of filling up the paper. With paper registration, the price has increased by €0.30.

Don’t respond to suspicious emails or texts from the post, they could be scams Read more

In the postal payment system, the prices of the most frequently used postal money orders have increased by 20 cents. However, even after this adjustment, according to the spokesperson, a money transfer via Slovenská Pošta remains more cost-effective than the same services in bank branches.

Prices of the most frequently used service with packages – insurance and cash on delivery – is not changing. Also, conditions on shipments for blind people are not changing, these will be provided free of charge.

International consignment

Even with postal services in the international postal service, Slovenská pošta made a significant price advantage for consignments submitted electronically.

Prices for sending ordinary letters or postcards are increasing by €0.20 to €0.30. From March, customers will pay less for packages to the Czech Republic and up to 11 percent less for electronic shipments.

Dorčáková said that prices for postal products and services have changed regularly in the past ten years, in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016 and for the last time in 2019.