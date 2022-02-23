Big easing of measures, but some restrictions remain in place

The measures will be lifted in two phases.

The entry regimes will be dropped from Saturday on. (Source: TASR)

People will no longer have to show a confirmation of being vaccinated against Covid, recovering from the disease or having a negative test result when entering shops or restaurants.

The anti-pandemic measures introduced in the previous pandemic waves will be gradually lifted in two phases.

Starting on Saturday, February 26, the OTP, OP and OP+ regimes will be dropped, even though some capacity limits will be preserved to lower the risk of infection in some age groups. The quarantine for classrooms will also end, while the opening hours should be prolonged until midnight.

Rules for entering medical facilities and nursing homes may be slightly different, as they are to be set by their managers.

The second phase will start on March 26. The Health Ministry expects all capacity limits to be dropped and for opening hours to no longer be limited. Also the self-isolation of close contacts of those who test positive is expected to end.

The ministry will be monitoring the situation in March, and it can happen that some measures will be lifted even before the month’s end, as said Matej Mišík, head of the Institute for Health Analyses, a think tank running under the Health Ministry.

What still needs to be discussed are rules for wearing masks and FFP2 respirators.

What changes on February 26

The following measures will be in place between February 26 and March 25, 2022.

Face covering

FFP2 respirator (or an approved alternative) will be required inside buildings and also outside if the distance between people not living in the same household is less than two metres;

in the case of mass events, they will be required both inside and outside.

Shops, services and the like

opening hours between 5:00 and 24:00;

no capacity limits.

Schools

pupils whose classmate tested positive no longer have to stay in home quarantine. Instead, they will be required to wear a mask or FFP2 respirator for 10 days after contacting a person who tested positive. Pupils who test positive need to self-isolate and after it is over, wear a respirator for five days;

pupils will no longer be required to wear masks when in their classroom, but they will have to put one on when going outside of their classroom.

Mass events

Events with low and medium risk of infection:

capacity limit: 500 people or 50 percent of capacity max.;

participants are still required to wear a respirator, and there is a requirement to have a fixed seat or standing place;

examples: theatres, church services, cinemas, cultural events, congresses, fans at sport events.

Events with high risk of infection

capacity limit: 50 people max.;

participants are not required to wear respirators when eating and drinking;

examples: wedding parties, funeral feasts, parties, balls, discos, mass events held in restaurants and the like.

Sport competitions and training

capacity limit for athletes: 100 people max.

Fitness centres, wellness centres, water parks, spa (for non-medical indications)

capacity limit: no more than 50 people or one person per 15 square metres.

Restaurants

only for sitting, waiters come to the table (also in the case of outdoor terraces);

people are required to wear a respirator when they leave the table;

no capacity limits.

Accommodation facilities

no capacity limits;

if there is an event held in the shared spaces, it follows the same rules as other mass events.

Swimming pools, museums, galleries, exhibition halls, libraries

no capacity limits.

Visits to hospitals, nursing homes and the like

will depend on the decision of the director or manager.

