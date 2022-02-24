Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Feb 2022 at 11:46

President’s call on society: Let’s say no to hatred and keep decency a norm

President Zuzana Čaputová and dozens of public life figures have condemned attacks against several people doing their job.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
President Zuzana Čaputová and 30 personalities addressed Slovak society.President Zuzana Čaputová and 30 personalities addressed Slovak society. (Source: TASR)

We are living in hard times, going from one crisis to another, experiencing many negative impacts like the loss of our closest ones or employment, poverty and fear for our safety, said President Zuzana Čaputová in her February 23 address.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Even though many people might be frustrated and the fact that the state does not always help might result in anger, it should never turn to hatred as it is no solution.

“Especially in the past few weeks we can feel in our society that we’ve taken a path from which there might be no return,” the president said. “It leads only to physical attacks and rudeness in the public space. We can see that this has gone too far as people, who are doing their job with their best knowledge, cannot feel safe even in their own homes.”

Group of people banging on MP’s door because of his vote on defence agreement Read more 

The president was joined by more than 30 personalities from various spheres of life, and together they called for keeping decency a norm in Slovakia. This includes former diplomat Magda Vášaryová, former PM Iveta Radičová, Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová and expert on infectious diseases Vladimír Krčméry.

“The effort to intimidate or punish those with a different opinion is a departure from the area of democratic rules,” Čaputová continued. She adds that this is an attack on the cohesion of society and can indicate an effort to establish a non-democratic or even totalitarian regime. “Let’s say no to hatred in society together, while there is time. I’m convinced that decency must remain the norm in Slovakia.”

She stressed that society needs reconciliation, and we must do everything we can to achieve it. The difference in opinions might serve as an opportunity that should not be considered hostility, but a privilege of democracy.

"Traitor of the country" lives here. Opposition goads masses against coalition MPs Read more 

“Democracy needs an active, pulsing civil society again,” the president continued. “Let’s have a dialogue in our neighbourhoods, communities and towns, and update our own arguments about who we are, where we belong, why we are democrats and why we appreciate our values.”

Čaputová also called on society not to lose hope.

Top stories

PM Eduard Heger

Keep calm and do not trust disinformation, Slovak government tells people

PM Heger compared today to 1968 when Czechs and Slovaks were fleeing the Warsaw Pact invasion.


1 h

NATO to bolster its presence on the eastern flank, including Slovakia

Yes, Slovakia does feel a threat, says Slovak defence minister.


2 h
Flames seen from an area near the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Heger: Putin will be held responsible for all the victims of this war

Slovak government condemns the actions of Vladimir Putin and his administration.


6 h
Vladimir Putin

Putin is threatening all of us. Right now

The Russian president is sending a signal to all the crooks of the world.


3 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad