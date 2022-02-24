Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Feb 2022 at 11:51  I Premium content

The end of cheap mortgages? Some banks have increased interest rates

Observers expect other financial institutions to follow suit.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Three banks in Slovakia have decided to increase the interest rates on mortgages.

One reason they gave is an expected increase of rates by the European Central Bank (ECB), which will respond to the extremely high inflation rate.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Observers expect other banks active in Slovakia to soon follow.

Several factors impact the decision

VÚB was the first one to announce that it will raise the rates by 0.2 percentage points for all fixations from March 7, the Denník E economic newspaper reported.

As a result, the interest rate for a three-year fixation will increase from 0.89 percent to 1.09 percent. The rates will also be higher in the case of one-year, four-year, five-year and 10-year fixation.

“Given the situation on the financial markets, the signals from the ECB and other factors like high inflation, we decided to change the rates,” said Martin Techman of VÚB, as quoted by the Index economic magazine.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

PM Eduard Heger

Keep calm and do not trust disinformation, Slovak government tells people

PM Heger compared today to 1968 when Czechs and Slovaks were fleeing the Warsaw Pact invasion.


1 h

NATO to bolster its presence on the eastern flank, including Slovakia

Yes, Slovakia does feel a threat, says Slovak defence minister.


2 h
Flames seen from an area near the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Heger: Putin will be held responsible for all the victims of this war

Slovak government condemns the actions of Vladimir Putin and his administration.


6 h
Vladimir Putin

Putin is threatening all of us. Right now

The Russian president is sending a signal to all the crooks of the world.


3 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad