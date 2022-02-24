The end of cheap mortgages? Some banks have increased interest rates

Observers expect other financial institutions to follow suit.

Three banks in Slovakia have decided to increase the interest rates on mortgages.

One reason they gave is an expected increase of rates by the European Central Bank (ECB), which will respond to the extremely high inflation rate.

Observers expect other banks active in Slovakia to soon follow.

Several factors impact the decision

VÚB was the first one to announce that it will raise the rates by 0.2 percentage points for all fixations from March 7, the Denník E economic newspaper reported.

As a result, the interest rate for a three-year fixation will increase from 0.89 percent to 1.09 percent. The rates will also be higher in the case of one-year, four-year, five-year and 10-year fixation.

“Given the situation on the financial markets, the signals from the ECB and other factors like high inflation, we decided to change the rates,” said Martin Techman of VÚB, as quoted by the Index economic magazine.