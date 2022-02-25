Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Feb 2022 at 16:44

Fighter against oppression to have Bratislava park named after him

Anton Srholec served as a priest in a nearby church.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
This green space in Bratislava might become Anton Srholec Park. This green space in Bratislava might become Anton Srholec Park. (Source: Courtesy of BSK)

Anton Srholec, priest, fighter against oppression and political prisoner could soon be remembered in Bratislava by a park, in addition to a bust of him that now stands in Devín, at the confluence of the Danube and Morava rivers. The council of the Old Town borough is proposing to name a park next to Vazovova Street, near the Blumentál church, after him. The borough's councillors approved the proposal on February 22. It must now be passed by the Bratislava City Council.

Anton Srholec memorian in Devín, left. Anton Srholec memorian in Devín, left. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

“Anton Srholec had a personal connection with this area. When he was released from prison, where he was held for several years, he was a churchman in the Blumentál Church, late he served as a priest in it,” said Enest Húska from the department of culture of the Old Town Council, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

In this context, the Old Town is also asking the capital to take into account the fate of the priest and political prisoner when revitalising the park, so that it will be a dignified place and act as a memorial to him. It recommends incorporating into the park a piece of art related to his personality.

Born in Skalica (Trnava Region) on June 12, 1929, Srholec was a political prisoner incarcerated by the communist regime for many years. After the revolution, he took an active part in public discussions and various demonstrations. Despite being a priest, he was treated as persona non grata in the Roman Catholic Church for his critical approach to its operations and some of its representatives. However, he was admired by many people for his approach to life and his willingness to help those in need. He died in Bratisalva on January 7, 2016, at the age of 86.

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Ukrainian anthem sounds in Slovakia's parliament

Government adjusts laws and earmarks money in anticipation of the arrival of large numbers of refugees. Slovak writer returns state award to Russia. Take a look at the front pages of Slovak newspapers today.


3 h
Mariupol, Ukraine

War in Ukraine. Is Slovakia safe? (Q&A)

How the war will affect Slovakia.


9 h
Smer MPs: Dušan Muňko (left), Juraj Blanár (middle), Robert Fico (right)

Slovak politicians denounce the war in Ukraine, but some blame the US

While the ruling coalition is united in its statements, some opposition politicians call the war an “American-Russian affair”.


8 h
Presidential Palace lit up in solidarity with Ukraine.

Slovakia cannot afford to let slip the clarity of this moment

We are still capable of solidarity and humanity.


24. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad