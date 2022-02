NATO troops will arrive from Germany and the Netherlands.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

NATO troops from Germany and the Netherlands will strengthen the defence of Slovakia's eastern border, confirmed Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) after the government session on Saturday.

He added that the German-Dutch unit will also bring the air protection missile system Patriot to Slovakia.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Allied troops to come sooner. It means bigger players will not sacrifice small countries like Slovakia Read more

Minister asked for another defence system