Bats, caves and protected birds. Slovakia's fourth largest national park celebrates

Slovak Karst was declared a national park in 2002.

The Slovak Karst National Park was established in February 2002. (Source: The State Nature Conservancy )

Slovak Karst, the second youngest and the fourth largest national park in Slovakia, is marking 20 years since its establishment.

The park, spreading over southern Slovakia on the territory of the Košice Region, was established on February 13, 2002. Much earlier, on March 1, 1977, it became a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and a part of it is also a UNESCO World Heritage site today.

Efforts to protect the area started long before though; back in 1925 the Jasov Caves were made a partial reserve.

In the park, visitors can see all the karst forms characteristic for the climate zone the country is set in, including canyon valleys and gorges. The Zádielska Gorge is best known to hikers. Over 1,350 caves and abysses have been discovered to date here.

In addition, the country’s State Nature Conservancy (ŠOP) points out the clear and high-quality water that people living in and near the national park can drink.

Bats

Due to the large number of underground spaces, the Slovak Karst National Park is one of the most important areas for bats not only in Slovakia, but even in Central Europe.

The karst environment of the national park, together with human settlements, provides an optimal environment for both summer and winter residence of these nocturnal animals. Up to 26 species have been found in the park so far.

The total number of bats within the monitored areas stands at around 60,000 to 75,000 individuals.

Bird watching

Moreover, there are several areas of European importance on the territory of the national park regarding wild animals. Wolves, lynxes and brown bears are protected in these areas.

For example, wolves have been under year-round protection since 2003.

Seven years later, the Slovak Karst was declared as another of Slovakia’s protected bird areas, where 25 bird species are currently protected. Two towers to watch birds were erected near the Hrhov Ponds, Rožňava District, in the past.

