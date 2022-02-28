Classrooms do not have to quarantine after a positive case anymore

Only Covid-positive pupils have to go into isolation.

Several changes to the anti-pandemic measures came into effect over the weekend. The new rules concern schools in particular.

As of February 28, pupils of primary and secondary schools do not have to wear a mask inside their classrooms. This, however, does not apply outside the classrooms, when they interact with other pupils in the school corridors, for example. The obligation to wear a mask still applies.

Teachers must wear masks in classrooms.

Quarantine is not necessary anymore

Asymptomatic pupils, teachers and other school employees no longer have to enter quarantine after coming into close contact with a Covid-positive person.

Only the pupil that tests positive for Covid has to go into isolation; the classroom can continue in-person education.

People older than six years of age have to wear a respirator in public after coming into contact with a Covid-positive person for at least ten days. Children and pupils can wear a regular surgical mask in school.

“Close contacts have to wash and sanitise their hands and limit social contact only to their classroom for the next ten days,” she stressed.

Children who test positive have to stay at home for at least five days, or more, depending on the intensity of their symptoms.

Mass events follow capacity restriction

As of February 26, mass events are open to everyone regardless of their immunity status. All regimes that allow entrance only to the tested, vaccinated or recently recovered have been scrapped. All shops and services are open to everyone.

According to the new measures, mass events are divided into two categories – low risk and high risk. Events are considered low-risk if participants are required to wear respirators and the seating and standing areas are fixed. The maximum capacity is 500 people, or 50 percent of the capacity of the premises. Theatre plays, church masses and services, cinemas and sports events fall under this category.

Other events that do not fulfil the above-mentioned measures are considered high-risk. These include wedding receptions, funeral receptions, celebrations, and parties. A maximum of 50 people can participate in these events.

These rules do not apply to wedding ceremonies, christenings, funerals, elections, or professional sports competitions.

