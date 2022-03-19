Bratislava region's new and second cycling bridge over the Morava

Cyclists will soon ride on a new cycling bridge in the Bratislava Region.
In the spring, another bridge over the Morava River will be put into use, connecting the Slovak town of Vysoká pri Morave with the Austrian town of Marchegg.
The bridge, whose construction began last spring, is 270 m long and 4 m wide.
“Not only will we connect the international cycle route Eurovelo 13 [Iron Curtain Trail] with the Austrian cycle route Kamp-Thaya-March, but we will also enable cyclists and pedestrians to discover the beauties of the region,” said Bratislava Region Chair Juraj Droba.
However, the Austrians did not initially favour the idea of a cycling bridge. A solution was found after talks at a local level.
The new bridge is just the second cycling bridge in the Bratislava Region. The first one is the current Cyklomost Slobody Cycling Bridge. It connects Bratislava’s Devínska Nová Ves with the Austrian Schloss Hof.
