Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. Mar 2022 at 7:25

Bratislava region's new and second cycling bridge over the Morava

The bridge will open this spring, a year after its construction began.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The name of the new bridge over the River Morava has not yet been revealed.The name of the new bridge over the River Morava has not yet been revealed. (Source: Bratislava Region/Monika Kováčová and Michal Feik)

Cyclists will soon ride on a new cycling bridge in the Bratislava Region.

In the spring, another bridge over the Morava River will be put into use, connecting the Slovak town of Vysoká pri Morave with the Austrian town of Marchegg.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The bridge, whose construction began last spring, is 270 m long and 4 m wide.

“Not only will we connect the international cycle route Eurovelo 13 [Iron Curtain Trail] with the Austrian cycle route Kamp-Thaya-March, but we will also enable cyclists and pedestrians to discover the beauties of the region,” said Bratislava Region Chair Juraj Droba.

However, the Austrians did not initially favour the idea of a cycling bridge. A solution was found after talks at a local level.

The new bridge is just the second cycling bridge in the Bratislava Region. The first one is the current Cyklomost Slobody Cycling Bridge. It connects Bratislava’s Devínska Nová Ves with the Austrian Schloss Hof.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia suspending science cooperation with Russia

Prominent sinologist looks back on her life, regional bus transport in the Bratislava region almost back to normal, tax revolution delayed due to war in Ukraine.


17 h
A giant bench in the village of Skalité, Kysuce region.

One giant bench is not enough. Another pops up in the north

The bench is located in one of the Kysuce villages.


13. mar
Marina Čarnogurská sitting next to the pile of her published works.

Award winning sinologist: Living the yin-and-yang life

The Slovak translator persecuted for her father’s anti-communist beliefs explains the difference between Chinese and Western ‘truth’.


18 h
Actresses Natália Fašánková (standing) and Kristína Sihelská during the rehearsal of the play "Kaderníčky" (Hairdressers) at the Municipal Theatre in Žilina on March 9, 2022.

Weekend: Slovak woman in Barcelona goes viral on Instagram and Tik Tok

Enjoy the first spring day by hiking Vtáčnik or watch a 1922 horror film.


21 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad