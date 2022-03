At least 200 Ukrainian doctors work in hospitals in eastern Slovakia.

The war in Ukraine might seriously paralyse the Slovak health sector.

This concerns particularly the hospitals where doctors from Ukraine work. If they receive military draft notices, some wards, such as trauma surgery, may not be able to operate properly.

The Health Ministry has not said who would replace the Ukrainian doctors that join the army. Currently, there are at least 200 of them working in hospitals situated in eastern Slovakia.