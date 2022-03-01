Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Mar 2022 at 15:12

Foreigners’ Police branches will remain open only to foreigners from Ukraine

The police react to tens of thousands of refugees crossing the Slovak border.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
People fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia. People fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The Foreigners’ Police branches have announced the limitation of operations.

Taking into consideration the situation in Ukraine, the police stated that they will deal only with foreigners from Ukraine.

Other agenda will be limited until further notice, reported spokesperson for police Denisa Bárdyová.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“Only foreigners arriving from Ukraine, who are citizens of Ukraine or their family relatives, will be handled at workplaces,” Bárdyová said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

At the same time, the Foreigners’ Police are drawing attention to compliance with the so-called reporting obligation in accordance with the Act on the Residence of Aliens in the form of the Residence Report form, which can be downloaded from the website of the Interior Ministry.

The original of the completed and signed form must be delivered to the locally competent department of the Foreigners’ Police.

The spokesperson added that all contacts at the Foreigners’ Police Departments can also be found on the website of the Ministry of the Interior: www.minv.sk.

Foreigners in Slovakia

Related topics: Foreigners' Police, War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: No need to purchase iodine pills or arrange passports, authorities calm people down

Bratislava Old Town takes steps against Russian Embassy. Public transport in the capital is free for Ukrainian refugees.


1 h
Kia Motors Slovakia

The war in Ukraine will hurt Slovakia's economy

Higher energy prices will accelerate inflation, gas flow for now.


28. feb
MiG-29 fighter jets.

Slovakia won't give its fighter jets to Ukraine, but may ground them earlier than planned

Neighbours may be asked to guard Slovakia's airspace when Russian machines are put out of operation.


8 h
Illustrative stock photo

People are buying iodine pills. There is no need, the ministry responds

No deflections from the standard radiation values reported yet.


8 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad