Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Mar 2022 at 18:29

Slovaks offer educational platform to Ukrainian teachers and pupils

They can connect with their classmates and teachers even if they are in various countries.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

To allow Ukrainian teachers and classmates to stay in touch, the Slovak company Soficreo translated its educational platform Teemea into Ukrainian and is offering it to all Ukrainians fleeing from the war.

Slovaks developed the education platform during Covid, when some pupils had to be in quarantine, so they could communicate with their classroom online. Now, they are inviting Ukrainians to establish their classrooms in the online environment.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“They can stay in touch with their classmates and with their schools anywhere in Europe they go,” Pavol Riška, CEO of Soficreo, told The Slovak Spectator.

The first online lesson took place on March 1 thanks to several Ukrainian teachers who started organising themselves on the platform.

Riška explained that once on the platform, it is entirely up to the teacher how they will organise their classes. The company provides the platform and IT support.

Classes online

He is aware that children maybe do not need to study maths or history so much at the moment, but to have space to share their feelings and receive support.

Riška added that capacity is not limited and as a Red Cross volunteer he tries to spread the word about educational opportunities, so even people at the border hotspots will receive information on where their children can participate.

Education minister: We are ready to help every pupil who comes from Ukraine to our schools Read more 

He said that all Ukrainians can participate, no matter where they have found a safe haven.

Skryť Remove ad

There will also be educational materials the teachers have already uploaded, which pupils will have on their phones or laptops, and they can open them any time they want.

The company launched a registration website where an interested person can decide on whether to apply as a teacher, psychologist or child. Parents can register for their children.

Education

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Soviet monument in Bratislava painted Ukrainian colours

EC President thanks Slovakia for helping Ukrainians fleeing the war. More than 79,000 refugees have crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border since the war started.


5 h
The inhabitants of Kyiv were hiding from the bombs in the metro, too.

CEO at Kyiv Independent: Putin will not stop in Ukraine. Our neighbours could come next

Daryna Shevchenko describes the war in Kyiv and journalism in times of war.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Also Slovaks inquire about a possibility to fight in Ukraine. The permission process is difficult, though

The currently valid law somewhat discourages people from joining foreign armies.


12 h
Volunteers helping on the Vyšné Nemecké border crossing

Mostly individuals help refugees; state's role less apparent on Ukrainian border

Slovakia may witness the largest refugee crisis Europe has seen in this century.


2. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad