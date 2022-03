The currently valid law somewhat discourages people from joining foreign armies.

The call of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to people across the globe willing to join Ukrainians in their fight against Russia has evoked a response in Slovakia.

Some individuals already started examining the options to gain permission to join the army. Even though it is legally possible to participate in battles in another country’s territory, it takes weeks or even months to receive permission. Moreover, it is not sure the person will eventually obtain it.