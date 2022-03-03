Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Mar 2022 at 19:40

CEO at Kyiv Independent: Putin will not stop in Ukraine. Our neighbours could come next

Daryna Shevchenko describes the war in Kyiv and journalism in times of war.

Matúš Krčmárik
The inhabitants of Kyiv were hiding from the bombs in the metro, too.The inhabitants of Kyiv were hiding from the bombs in the metro, too. (Source: AP/SITA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is crazy and his crusade will not end with the defeat of Ukraine, warned Daryna Shevchenko, CEO at The Kyiv Independent, which currently belongs among the most cited media abroad.

Shevchenko opines that after her homeland, the neighbouring countries, including Slovakia, may follow.

Still, she rejects the possibility of Ukrainians losing their fight against Russia. They are fighting for their home, so they are twice as determined, she said in an interview with the Sme daily.

Shevchenko hopes there is no way back for Ukraine, and that it might change into a successful country with rule of law, adhering to human rights.

What does it mean to be in Kyiv these days?

I think Kyiv is one of the safer places right now. We know a lot of forces are protecting the capital.

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Soviet monument in Bratislava painted Ukrainian colours

EC President thanks Slovakia for helping Ukrainians fleeing the war. More than 79,000 refugees have crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border since the war started.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Also Slovaks inquire about a possibility to fight in Ukraine. The permission process is difficult, though

The currently valid law somewhat discourages people from joining foreign armies.


10 h
Volunteers helping on the Vyšné Nemecké border crossing

Mostly individuals help refugees; state's role less apparent on Ukrainian border

Slovakia may witness the largest refugee crisis Europe has seen in this century.


2. mar
Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok

Slovak Embassy in Kyiv evacuated

The embassy has provided shelter in the past few days for children and journalists.


2. mar

