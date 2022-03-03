CEO at Kyiv Independent: Putin will not stop in Ukraine. Our neighbours could come next

Daryna Shevchenko describes the war in Kyiv and journalism in times of war.

The inhabitants of Kyiv were hiding from the bombs in the metro, too. (Source: AP/SITA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is crazy and his crusade will not end with the defeat of Ukraine, warned Daryna Shevchenko, CEO at The Kyiv Independent, which currently belongs among the most cited media abroad.

Shevchenko opines that after her homeland, the neighbouring countries, including Slovakia, may follow.

Still, she rejects the possibility of Ukrainians losing their fight against Russia. They are fighting for their home, so they are twice as determined, she said in an interview with the Sme daily.

Shevchenko hopes there is no way back for Ukraine, and that it might change into a successful country with rule of law, adhering to human rights.

What does it mean to be in Kyiv these days?

I think Kyiv is one of the safer places right now. We know a lot of forces are protecting the capital.