Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

4. Mar 2022 at 15:52

Construction industry expects to lose 5,000 Ukrainian workers due to war

SIovak building sites could fall silent as Ukrainian workers return home to fight.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A number of projects are under construction in the capital. A number of projects are under construction in the capital. (Source: TASR)

The Slovak construction sector is anticipating a significant hit as many of the Ukrainian workers it employs return to their home country. In addition, further increases in the prices of some building materials, especially steel and petroleum products, can be expected as a result of the war in Ukraine, industry watchers say.

The performance of the local construction industry may decline due to the relatively high proportion of Ukrainian workers it employs in Slovakia. Pavol Kováčik, president of the Slovak Association of Construction Entrepreneurs (ZSPS) assumes that this may concern as many as 5,000 – or half – of the Ukrainian citizens currently working in the construction sector in Slovakia.

“Some of them have quit to help their families evacuate from Ukraine, some are returning to Ukraine mainly to participate in defending their country,” said Kováčik, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Before the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, i.e. as of February 24, about 10,000 Ukrainians, both employees and sole traders, worked in the Slovak construction industry. They accounted for some 6 percent of the total workforce in this sector.

Due to the uncertain economic situation in eastern Europe and disruption of supply chains, some foreign investors are already suspending preparation of projects in Slovakia.

“This will cause a decline in orders in the private construction sector,” said Kováčik, adding that the situation is continuing to develop rapidly.

