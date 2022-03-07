Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Mar 2022 at 17:39  I Premium content

Opposition Smer’s preferences have stopped growing

The support for coalition parties did not change much either, the recent Focus poll suggests.

Compiled by Spectator staff
It seems that the preferences of the opposition party Smer stopped growing in the second half of February.

Until then, the party led by former three-time prime minister Robert Fico benefited, for example, from its rejection of the Defence Cooperation Agreement between Slovakia and the United States, among other things.

Yet, the recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by private TV Markíza suggests that it dropped.

Still, Smer would remain the second most popular party, supported by 15.6 percent of the vote (down from 16.3 percent in January). The only party gaining more votes would be Peter Pellegrini's Hlas, with 18.5 percent (up from 17.8 percent in January).

The poll was carried out between February 22 and March 1 on 1,003 respondents, so it did not take the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (which started on February 24) into consideration. As the Sme daily pointed out, these might be seen in the future.

