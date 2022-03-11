Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Mar 2022 at 10:27  I Premium content

The real work of “denazification” lies ahead

The world’s largest country is in the grip of a cult.

author
James Thomson
A detained demonstrator shows a sign 'No War!' from a police bus in St. Petersburg on February 24, 2022. A detained demonstrator shows a sign 'No War!' from a police bus in St. Petersburg on February 24, 2022. (Source: AP/TASR)

It is ironic that Russia launched its war against Ukraine on the premise of “denazification”.

Before the invasion, comparing Putin to Hitler could be dismissed as hysteria. Now it seems barely sufficient. In the Financial Times he is described, without a hint of hyperbole, as “maybe the most dangerous man who has ever lived.”

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

It is not just the war crimes that we have already seen perpetrated by Russian forces in their indiscriminate attacks on residential districts of Ukrainian cities like Kharkiv, Mariupol and Irpin.

It is the deliberate stoking of hatred towards outsiders – whether in Putin’s own dismissal of Ukraine’s (and, by extension, Ukrainians’) very right to exist, or in his supporters’ wilful evocation of fascist iconography.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

Trang Pham Thi Thu was eight years old when her family moved from Vietnam to Bratislava in the nineties.

'I often imagined I didn't live in Slovakia, but in Vietnam': A Vietnamese-Slovak recounts her childhood

Trang Pham Thi Thu, who goes by the name Niki, has wanted to fit in Slovakia.


5 h
Illustrative stock photo

Arrival of F-16 fighter jets delayed

Planes bought in 2018 Slovakia will come a year late


17 h
People fleeing war in Ukraine at the border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, eastern Slovakia.

Volunteer at the border: Coordination shortage, uncertainty is the worst for refugees

Slovak living in the UK flew back to Slovakia to help people cross the border from Ukraine.


21 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad