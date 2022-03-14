Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Mar 2022 at 11:10

Fewer anti-pandemic measures apply as of today, masks still obligatory

Opening hours are not limited anymore, capacity restrictions at mass events dropped.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Anti-pandemic measures were lifted as of March 14. The capacity restrictions at mass events were cancelled and limits on opening hours were scrapped too.

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

However, it is still obligatory to wear FFP2 respirator masks, but news anchors are exempt from this.

PCR testing after flying to Slovakia from at-risk countries is no longer required.

There is no need to show proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid or a negative test result when entering a shop or attending mass events. Shops are open to everyone, without capacity restrictions or limitations on their opening hours.

Respirator still obligatory

The obligation to wear an FFP2 respirator inside and at mass events still remains.

However, several people are exempt from this rule, including people who speak at press conferences or participants in news and other media programmes. However, journalists who participate in press conferences as a part of their job must cover their noses and mouths.

The Public Health Authority decided to lift the measures based on last week's decision approved by the government. The epidemic situation has been deemed favourable now.

