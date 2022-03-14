Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Mar 2022

State will provide funding for those who offer accommodation to refugees

Parliament will discuss the proposal on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Villages at the border crossings Ubľa, Vyšné Slemence and Vyšné Nemecké will get funding for humanitarian aid. They will receive money as soon as the municipalities request it, said Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) during a political discussion on TA3 private television.

He said that the government can offer tens of thousands of euros immediately and more assistance in the future. This financial aid will be given regardless of how much aid the EU offers Slovakia.

More than 205,000 refugees have crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border as of the morning of March 14. Some 23,000 have requested temporary protection. Many others have travelled on to other countries.

“Among those people who requested temporary protection in Slovakia are people who have accommodation because they have relatives here or they arranged accommodation in advance,” Krajniak said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Slovakia provides temporary protection to Ukrainians. What does it mean? Read more 

He opined that Slovakia still has thousands of vacant beds. The state will provide funding for people who accommodate refugees, either private people or companies. It will be possible to ask for a refund retrospectively too. This stems from the law called Lex Ukraine, which parliament will discuss on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Funding for refugee accommodation

