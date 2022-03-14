Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Mar 2022 at 17:41

The most expensive fuel in history: rather the bus and train than a car

Prices of train and Bratislava public transport tickets will be not more expensive for now.

Michal Katuška
Illsutrative stock photoIllsutrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

The prices of petrol and diesel in Slovakia have never been more expensive than now. Increasing prices will only impact car travel at the moment and the prices of tickets for public transport will not rise.

One 400-kilometre journey by car from Bratislava to Košice costs €7 more than a year ago. When usage is six litres per 100 kilometres, it is €42. If fuel usage is even higher, the price will be naturally higher.

A year ago, a litre of Natural-95 petrol cost €1.33. Now it is €1.63 on average. Diesel is even more expensive, from €1.17 to €1.53.

Until now, the fuel price record was reached ten years ago, when a litre of petrol cost €1.60.

The reason for the price increase is the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the boycott of Russian oil from the Urals, and the growing demand following the revival of economies with the approaching end of the pandemic.

“Prices of petrol will exceed €1.60 even more significantly and the diesel price of €1.50,” said analyst of J&T Bank, Stanislav Pánis. “It will be the most expensive refuelling since we pay in euro.”

