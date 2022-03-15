Bratislava public transport to get 50 new trolleybuses

New vehicles should arrive by the end of next year.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Dopravný Podnik Bratislava, public transport operator in Bratislava, will receive 50 new trolleybuses.

Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina nominee) signed a contract with the representatives of the Bratislava operator, on a non-returnable financial fee for their purchases, the TASR newswire reported.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

New buses will soon travel the streets of the capital Read more

The new vehicles should arrive in Slovakia by the end of next year. They will be paid mostly from European funds.

From cars to public transport

The trolleybuses will be able to run part of the route under the overhead contact line and part on traction batteries. They will be equipped with a modern information and camera system, Wi-Fi and phone chargers. Among the purchased vehicles are sixteen 24-meter trolleybuses, among the longest in the world. They have to run on line 71 from the main railway station to Vrakuňa.

“It is crucial for us to motivate people to change their cars for public transport, which is more ecological and sustainable,” Doležal said, as quoted by TASR.

The most expensive fuel in history: rather the bus and train than a car Read more

In the case of the purchase of 50 new hybrid trolleybuses, the total amount of the non-repayable financial contribution is €43.3 million, €38.8 million allocated from Eurofunds, €4.5 million from the state budget, and Dopravný Podnik Bratislava will contribute €2.3 million to the purchase of new vehicles.