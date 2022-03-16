Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Mar 2022 at 16:57  I Premium content

Increase in positive Covid cases expected, but refugees from Ukraine are not to blame

The pandemic is still far from over, observers note.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
People still have to wear FFP2 respirators indoors and at mass outdoor events. (Illustrative stock photo)People still have to wear FFP2 respirators indoors and at mass outdoor events. (Illustrative stock photo) (Source: Archive of Sme)

The almost three-week-long war in Ukraine has come to overshadow all other topics in Slovak society, the pandemic included.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the peak of the Omicron wave in Slovakia had already passed. State authorities and volunteers are now focused on the Slovak-Ukrainian border, which has witnessed more than 220,000 refugees streaming across it since the war started.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

But observers are warning people that the pandemic is still far from over. In fact, a new uptick in cases is expected in the coming weeks. This new wave has two causes, according to mathematician Richard Kollár, a leading observer of the pandemic in Slovakia – but he stresses that the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia is not one of them.

“People should still behave reasonably, it is not the end of the pandemic yet,” he told The Slovak Spectator.

Increase in positive cases expected

Even though the daily increase in positive cases is not around 20,000, as it was at the beginning of February when the Omicron wave peaked, PCR tests still reveal some 10,000 new infections per day.

The Omicron wave is receding in Slovakia, but this may change soon. One indication of such a development is the number of positive cases in the Czech Republic, where the decline of the Omicron wave has stopped and Czech observers say they now expect another “little wave”.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Related topics: War in Ukraine, COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

News digest: PM misses train to Kyiv, activists bring tractor to move out Russian spies

Covid situation improving but set to worsen again. Ministers OK major bill on aid to refugees and other war-related issues. Ukrainian kids gradually placed in Slovak schools.


9 h
Illustrative stock photo

Accommodation, work, school. How to get to Slovakia and how to proceed?

The Slovak Spectator offers practical information for refugees from Ukraine.


15. mar
In March 2022, Slovakia hosts the Saber Strike 22 military exercise.

NATO troops will come to Slovakia soon, MPs passed mandate

Slovak government does not rule out Russia may conduct airstrikes in the immediate vicinity of the Slovak border in coming days.


15. mar
Illsutrative stock photo

The most expensive fuel in history: rather the bus and train than a car

Prices of train and Bratislava public transport tickets will be not more expensive for now.


14. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad