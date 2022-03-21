Poll: Trust in President Čaputová at an all time low

The public's trust in Pellegrini and Fico has decreased as well.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The public's trust in President Zuzana Čaputová has significantly dropped in the past three months. It has fallen to under 50 percent, the lowest rate since she took office.

This stems from the poll conducted by the Focus agency for the private television station Markíza. Data was collected between February 22 and March 1 on 1,003 respondents.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Čaputová was not the only politician whose trustworthiness dropped. Opposition leaders Peter Pellegrini (Hlas) and Robert Fico (Smer) also witnessed a decrease in their trustworthiness.

Chief of Focus agency Martin Slosiarik explained the drop was caused by events linked to Slovakia's defensive capacity that occurred in Slovakia before the war in Ukraine.

The public's attitudes toward politicians since the war started are not reflected in the poll.

Drop by 10 percentage points