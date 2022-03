Also possible to switch to Ukrainian.

The Profesia recruitment company has launched a special job search on its website designed for people who have fled to Slovakia from Ukraine.

It is also possible to switch the website to Ukrainian.

“I’m glad we are managing to connect companies and people searching for a job,” Ivana Molnárová, head of Profesia, wrote on Facebook. “We are managing to employ specific people.”