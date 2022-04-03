Overnight shelter to open this summer in Košice Region

Hikers walking the trails in the Volovské Vrchy Mountains this summer will have a place to stay at overnight.
The wooden shelter, designed by GRAU Architects, promises to be a comfortable retreat for hikers, where they can eat and warm up. The construction will be equipped with eight beds and a small oven.
The sustainable shelter will be positioned on the Cesta Hrdinov SNP hiking trail, the longest marked trail in Slovakia, in the locality of Kloptáň Peak.
Košice Region has allocated €35,000 for the shelter, to be built in cooperation with Hikemates, the town of Vyšný Medzev and the regional tourism organisation Košice Región Turizmus.
The organisation plans to restore the tourist marking in the area of the Volovské Vrchy Mountains as well.
