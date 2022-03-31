A bike service stand, the first of its kind, installed in Petržalka

Bike repairs should be no problem thanks to basic tools.

A new bike stand that enables cyclists to fix bike problems has been installed in Bratislava. (Source: Petržalka)

Cyclists passing by a pump track in the Bratislava borough of Petržalka will no longer have to abandon their riding plans if their bike breaks down.

A bike repair stand has been installed in the pump track area on Haanova Street, at cyclists’ disposal free of charge.

“People can fix flat tires, repair a puncture or handle other problems, such as a loose pedal or child's seat,” said the Petržalka mayor Ján Hrčka. The stand was made by the borough’s maintenance people, he added.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/I2F6duwyol0

In addition, the bike stand made of galvanized steel is eco-friendly. Its compressor, charger and flashlight are powered by a solar panel.

Petržalka is prepared to install more bike stands of this type in the future, provided people find the prototype useful.

