S-300 to stay in Slovakia if Russia leaves Ukraine, defence minister says

The comment came shortly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned of sending the system to Ukraine.

The launch of the S-300 system in Bulgaria. (Source: Defence Ministry)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia will not consider sending the S-300 air defence system currently used by its army to Ukraine if Russia stops breaching international law and withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

This was stated by Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) before the March 23 cabinet session, shortly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again warned countries that own the S-300 system against giving it to Ukraine.

Apart from Slovakia, the system is currently used by Greece and Bulgaria. It can be maintained only in Russia or Ukraine, Naď pointed out.

He added that the condition of the defence infrastructure, technology and equipment is not good, and after the armoured vehicles are purchased, the country will modernise weapons and drone technology, and buy subsonic training fighters.

“Currently, 60 modernisation projects are being run by the Defence Ministry,” Naď said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Lavrov gives another warning