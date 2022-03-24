Smer MP Blaha must stop spreading lies about the president

The MP should remove false claims about the president from his Facebook posts.

Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha has to stop spreading claims that President Zuzana Čaputová is a traitor, an agent of foreign countries or a puppet of the United States.

This stems from the decision of the Bratislava I District Court. The court also ordered Blaha to remove these claims from dozens of his posts on social networks (mostly Facebook) within three days from receiving the decision.

“I’d hesitated using legal means for my protection for some time, because I don’t think a political battle should be dragged through the courts and as a politician, I have to withstand more criticism towards me,” the president wrote on Facebook. “But in the case of MP Blaha, it’s no criticism, but lies and personal insults.”

The verdict is not valid yet, said the Taylor Wessing law firm, which represented the president, adding that both parties can appeal.

Radovan Pala from the law firm considers the decision important from a wider perspective, because it specifies borders between the protection of personal rights of public officials and freedom of speech.

“The verdict suggests that if somebody constantly and spitefully exploits freedom of speech by spreading lies, disinformation and insults against another person, they have to bear legal responsibility,” he wrote in a statement, expressing hope Blaha will respect the court decision, remove the illegal sections of his posts and shy away from spreading similar claims in the future.

No foundation in freedom of speech

“The court concluded that MP Blaha ‘severely and without providing any facts is violating the president’s personal rights’,” Čaputová wrote on Facebook.

Blaha’s statements against the president, which represent an obvious effort to incur the strong, negative emotions of his supporters against the president, “cannot be defended by freedom of speech since they lack any factual, rational arguments or any effort to explain and prove these claims,” the court explained, adding that his posts are aimed at raising and inciting strong negative emotions.

The hate he incites then translates from the internet to real life and threatens people. In some cases, even law enforcement bodies find the threats of people who listen to these claims to be serious or even dangerous.

Far from decorous political discussion

Čaputová went on to say that his instigation directly threatened her family and since this no longer concerns the performance of her function, she decided to turn to the courts.

“The verbal attacks to which I responded are even more serious since they are not based on facts and I never behaved in a way that would give anybody a reason to attack me via such a concentrated surge of hateful posts by this MP,” the president continued. “Not even as a public official am I obliged to withstand continuous bullying and unfounded public accusations of committing crimes.”

She went on to say that the statements are far from decorous political discussion, and reiterated that not even freedom of speech is limitless.

“Freedom of speech means responsibility,” Čaputová commented. “Today, it’s not only my opinion, but also the court’s decision.”