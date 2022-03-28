Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
28. Mar 2022 at 12:12  I Premium content

Interior minister will face no-confidence vote; criticised for mishandling refugee crisis

Roman Mikulec has to explain the choice of company for assistance at the border, which is close to the ruling OĽaNO.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO)Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) (Source: TASR)

The Interior Ministry has faced criticism for mishandling the refugee crisis at Slovakia’s eastern border since the war in Ukraine started. Volunteers helping at the border voiced objections about the management of the crisis and they often said that the state was rather invisible at the border.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Interior Ministry has taken over management at the border but they now have to explain why a private company got involved. Critics of Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) said that the state gave management of the crisis into the hands of a private company.

The minister stated he does not agree but the opposition will attempt to remove him from his seat anyway. His coalition partners will also ask Mikulec questions.

Private company at the border

Emergency situation, shortage of time, lack of state material and personal resources, willingness and immediate preparedness were the main reasons why the ministry chose a private company when establishing the large-capacity crisis centre in Michalovce, according to Mikulec.

“The state did not hand over management of the crisis to just any private company,” Minister said, as quoted by regional daily Korzár. “The state has been managing it from the very beginning in cooperation with volunteering organisations, with everyone who wants to be involved in the process.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

PM Eduard Heger speaking to the protest against the war in Ukraine on March 4 in Bratislava.

Has it only been two years? The government begins the second half of its term

Two prime ministers, one pandemic and war on the border – so far. And don’t forget the fight against corruption.


1 h
The annual capacity of the Brotherhood natural gas pipeline is about 90 billion m3.

Highly-dependent Slovakia looks for alternatives to Russian gas

These might be natural gas from other countries but also green hydrogen or biomethane.


25. mar
PM Eduard Heger

Slovakia supports joint European gas purchases, PM declares

Heger advocates for a recovery plan for Ukraine during EU summit.


25. mar
In Košice, the first bicycle counter, which records the number of bicycles passing through a specific location, was installed at the junction of Letná and Komenského Streets on November 8, 2021.

Slovak towns struggle towards greater sustainability

Progress made in some places, but transport still a problem.


25. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad